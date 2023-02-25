33,368 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Wolfe Research lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $133.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,068 shares of company stock worth $2,210,102. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.