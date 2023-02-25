35,000 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.97.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

