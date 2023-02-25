5,106 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.33. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.