58,201 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. GitLab comprises 4.2% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in GitLab by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in GitLab by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GitLab by 20.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

