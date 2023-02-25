600,962 Shares in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSHW) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BRSHW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296. Bruush Oral Care Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

