99,621 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

