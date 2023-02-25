ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.15 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $1,442.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00043155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00217763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,119.35 or 0.99992531 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00007955 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,796.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.