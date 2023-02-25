ABCMETA Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $862.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022381 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00215513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,925.39 or 0.99985585 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00007159 USD and is down -10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,258.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

