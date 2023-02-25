ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 702,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

