ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,112. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

