Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accor from €30.50 ($32.45) to €31.90 ($33.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Accor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

