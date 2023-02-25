Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.01% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,214. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock valued at $519,919 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 146,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 142,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.