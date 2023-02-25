Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

