Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
