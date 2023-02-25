Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

