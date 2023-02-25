Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $37.84 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $37.84 million and approximately $13,309.48 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004499 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001268 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,478 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

