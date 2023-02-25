Adshares Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,398.27 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Adshares has a market cap of $37.71 million and $42,398.27 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007372 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,478 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.