Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,872 shares of company stock worth $8,181,671 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.