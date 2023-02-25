Aion Price Hits $0.0160 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Aion has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00056611 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.