Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.30 ($2.45) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.06) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 2.1 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.74 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($15.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €1.48 and a 200-day moving average of €1.42.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

