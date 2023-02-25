Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $68,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

APD opened at $280.98 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average of $279.27.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

