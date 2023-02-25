Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,942,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 682,411 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.28% of Alamos Gold worth $66,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

AGI opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

