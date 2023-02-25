Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

AGI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 2,694,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,233. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

