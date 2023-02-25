Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.5 %
AGI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 2,694,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,233. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
