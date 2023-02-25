Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $851.50 million-$877.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.03 million.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.89. 348,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,748. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.