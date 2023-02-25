Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aldebaran Resources Price Performance

Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Aldebaran Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

