Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

