Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.16 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $66.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00079124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00056894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,532,316 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,334,158 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

