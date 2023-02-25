Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.43 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,297,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.