Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.43 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,297,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
