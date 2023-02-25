Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.43 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,297,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

