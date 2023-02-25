Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,562,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

