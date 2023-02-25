Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $957,059 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

