Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $48.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

