Allstate Corp Buys 1,292 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,193 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,115,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 41,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 564,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

