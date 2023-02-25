Allstate Corp Buys 9,719 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.40 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

