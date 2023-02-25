Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.