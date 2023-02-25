Allstate Corp Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 76.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.4 %

CMI opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

