Allstate Corp Invests $1.89 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

