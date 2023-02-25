Allstate Corp Purchases 1,225 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.41.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,296 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

