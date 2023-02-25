Allstate Corp Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $518.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

