Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

