Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Loop Capital

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after acquiring an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after buying an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
