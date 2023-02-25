Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 48,058 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,468 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

