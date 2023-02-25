Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$69.40.

Altus Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Altus Group stock opened at C$60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.26. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$61.60.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,476.37. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

