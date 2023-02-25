AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.77. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.05.
Insider Activity at AMC Networks
In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.
