AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

AMC Networks Stock Down 3.8 %

AMCX opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 429.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

