AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

