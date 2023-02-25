American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Up 0.8%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 1,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Institutional Trading of American Conservative Values ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000.

