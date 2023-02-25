American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.
American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.43. 3,248,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.
Institutional Trading of American Electric Power
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
