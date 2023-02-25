American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $90.43. 3,248,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,873. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

