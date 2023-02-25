American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.61 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 4.0 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. 3,521,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,167,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,321 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

