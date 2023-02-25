American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63), RTT News reports. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.49-$9.72 EPS.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $195.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,232. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

Institutional Trading of American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.