American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.63 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.49-$9.72 EPS.

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $195.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.55. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,379,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.